Louisville man charged in 8-month string of armed robberies

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man is accused of robbing six businesses over the course of eight months, according to police.

Fred D. Langford, 61, was charged with six counts of first-degree robbery happening between July 2022 and March 2023.

According to an arrest report, Langford is accused of first robbing the Liquor World at 5258 Bardstown Road on July 4, 2022 around 10:30 p.m. Police said Langford approached employees, showed a gun and demanded money.

Langford is accused of hitting one of the employees in the head with the gun and demanding money from the second victim.

On July 8, police said Langford showed up to the Circle K gas station at 12415 Taylorsville Road around 2 a.m. Langford demanded and received business cash from the employee.

Another incident occurred at the Circle K gas station at 4600 Wattbourne Lane on July 14 around 12 a.m., with Langford accused of robbing that location.

On July 20, Langford is said to have entered the Two Lane Liquors at 9702 Old Bardstown Road around 10 p.m., showed a gun to employees and demanded cash. Police said Langford left before getting the store’s money.

Langford went to the Lucky Star Petro at 4527 Bardstown Road on July 26 around 11:30 a.m. and also demanded cash at gunpoint. When the employee refused to comply, Langford fled and took several items from the store.

On March 29, Langford entered the Highland Cleaners at 1401 Bardstown Road around 7 p.m. Police said he approached the victim with one hand behind his back, indicating he had a gun.

After demanding the business’ cash, the employee said it had already been dropped in the safe.

Detectives with Louisville Metro Police were able to identify Langford as a suspect due to his vehicle being seen in security video. Langford was also seen wearing the same clothes in several of the robberies.

Langford was arrested on April 14, where police said he was seen wearing the same hat seen in security video from Highland Cleaners. The hat was also described by the Highland Cleaners employee during a statement to police.

In court on Monday, a judge placed Langford’s bond at $50,000. His next court appearance is scheduled for April 24.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.