Louisville man sentenced to prison in shooting death of 19-year-old

Sentencing for Jameko Lee Hayden was held in Jefferson County Circuit Court on Monday.
Sentencing for Jameko Lee Hayden was held in Jefferson County Circuit Court on Monday.(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 12:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A judge sentenced a Louisville man to 10 years in prison in connection to the shooting death of 19-year-old Christian Gwynn back in Dec. 2019.

Sentencing for Jameko Lee Hayden was held in Jefferson County Circuit Court on Monday.

Judge Susan Schultz Gibson said Hayden would serve 10 years in prison for charges of manslaughter, receiving stolen property, possession of a handgun and more in connection to Gwynn’s death.

Gwynn was shot at the intersection of 43rd and Market Street while he was walking home from a nearby restaurant with a friend.

Back in February, Hayden pleaded guilty to charges of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, receiving a stolen firearm and fleeing or evading police, but other charges, including manslaughter, were entered as an Alford plea.

Navada Gwynn, Christian’s father, was escorted out of court during impact statements on Monday after saying Hayden had begun laughing.

Hayden was also escorted out by deputies for security reasons.

“You killed a great man, and I hope forever your days are hard and you never see the sun again,” Christian’s mother Krista Gwynn said.

The judge gave a statement on the sentencing to family, explaining why Hayden was not sentenced longer.

“This is a poor substitute for your loss, and I do understand that, and I know the sentence in this is particularly difficult,” Gibson said. “Know that it was negotiated not on the worth of the loss but on the facts of the case and some of the difficulties in presenting them. As torn apart as you are, I would like you to walk out of here at least knowing that there is nobody here who thinks your loved one’s life is only worth X number of years.”

The judge said probation is not eligible for Hayden due to the seriousness of the offenses.

