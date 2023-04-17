Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Louisville Orchestra announces 2023 season, celebrates director Teddy Abrams’ 10th season

The Louisville Orchestra announced a number of exciting, upcoming programs and performances for...
The Louisville Orchestra announced a number of exciting, upcoming programs and performances for its 2023-2024 season, serving as director Teddy Abrams’ 10th season with the orchestra.(Louisville Orchestra)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 10:00 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Orchestra announced a number of exciting, upcoming programs and performances for its 2023-2024 season, serving as director Teddy Abrams’ 10th season with the orchestra.

Abrams, 35, is the youngest music director of a major American orchestra, according to a release. Abrams has committed to community engagement and integrating the orchestra into Louisville’s music scene.

“It is so hard to believe that this is my 10th season with the LO! It invites reflection and consideration for the history and the story we’ve been trying to tell for all of you these last 10 years,” Abrams said in the release. “The power of music is so broad and always reinventing itself. There are always new ways for music to connect with people and new people for music to connect with.”

This year, the Louisville Orchestra is offering a subscription package to its popular film series, allowing guests to see live performances for “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” “Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince,” and “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.”

The classics series will feature the orchestra’s annual collaboration with the Louisville Chamber Choir for J.S. Bach’s “Magnificat” and welcoming Grammy award-winning conductor JoAnn Falletta for a performance featuring Maurice Ravel’s “Bolero.”

Louisville Orchestra said it will also feature a special event with Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli for a one night only performance at the KFC Yum! Center on Dec. 2. The program will feature Bocelli’s work including music in honor of the holiday season.

Subscription packages for each series will go on sale on April 19 at 10 a.m.

The full list of programs is listed below:

Classics Series

Our Kentucky Home

  • Sept. 16, 2023 - 7:30 p.m.
  • Iroquois Park Amphitheater

Lasting Legacies

  • Oct. 14, 2023 - 7:30 p.m.
  • Whitney Hall

(Un)silent Film: Nosferatu & A Symphony of Horror

  • Oct. 28, 2023 - 7:30 p.m.
  • Whitney Hall

Bolero & Friends

  • Nov. 18, 2023 - 7:30 p.m.
  • Whitney Hall
  • JoAnn Falletta, conductor

Together in Song

  • Jan. 13, 2024 - 7:30 p.m.
  • Whitney Hall

Magnificent Voices

  • Mar. 23, 2024 - 7:30 p.m.
  • Whitney Hall
  • Louisville Chamber Choir

Mahler 6

  • Apr. 27, 2024 - 7:30 p.m.
  • Whitney Hall

Creators Fest

  • May 11, 2024 - 7:30 p.m.
  • Whitney Hall

Pops Series

Fright Night

  • Oct. 21, 2023 - 7:30 p.m.
  • Whitney Hall

Holiday Pops

  • Nov. 25, 2023 - 7:30 p.m.
  • Whitney Hall

Queens of Soul

  • Jan. 19, 2024 - 7:30 p.m.
  • Whitney Hall

March Music Madness

  • Mar. 16, 2024 - 7:30 p.m.
  • Whitney Hall

Mariachi Fiesta

  • Apr. 16, 2024 - 7:30 p.m.
  • Whitney Hall

Film Series

“The Nightmare Before Christmas”

  • Oct. 18, 2023 - 7:00 p.m.
  • Whitney Hall

“Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince”

  • Jan. 17, 2023 - 7:00 p.m.
  • Whitney Hall

“Star Wars: The Force Awakens”

  • Feb. 17, 2023 - 7:00 p.m.
  • Whitney Hall

Coffee Series

Lasting Legacies

  • Oct. 13, 2023 - 11:00 a.m.
  • Whitney Hall

(Un)silent Film: Nosferatu & A Symphony of Horror

  • Oct. 27, 2023 - 11:00 a.m.
  • Whitney Hall

Bolero & Friends

  • Nov. 17, 2023 - 11:00 a.m.
  • Whitney Hall
  • JoAnn Falletta, conductor

Mahler 6

  • Apr. 26, 2024 - 11:00 a.m.
  • Whitney Hall

Creators Fest

  • May 10, 2024 - 11:00 a.m.
  • Whitney Hall

Nightlights at the Ogle Series

Lasting Legacies

  • Oct. 13, 2023 - 7:30 p.m.
  • The Ogle Center at Indiana University Southeast

Bolero & Friends

  • Nov. 17, 2023 - 7:30 p.m.
  • The Ogle Center at Indiana University Southeast
  • JoAnn Falletta, conductor

Handel’s Messiah

  • Dec. 1, 2023 - 7:30 p.m.
  • The Ogle Center at Indiana University Southeast
  • Kent Hatteberg, conductor
  • Louisville Chamber Choir

Magnificent Voices

  • Mar. 22, 2024 - 7:30 p.m.
  • The Ogle Center at Indiana University Southeast
  • Louisville Chamber Choir

Family Series

Composing a Story

  • Oct. 7, 2023 - 11:00 a.m.
  • Paristown Hall

Santa’s Symphony Spectacular

  • Nov. 25, 2023 - 11:00 a.m.
  • Whitney Hall

Constructing an Orchestra

  • Feb. 3, 2024 - 11:00 a.m.
  • Paristown Hall

More information can be found at Louisville Orchestra’s website.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Calls came in around 9 p.m. on reports of a shooting at Chickasaw Park.
LMPD: 2 dead, at least 4 injured after shots fired into crowd in Chickasaw Park
LMPD cruisers
Coroner identifies man who died after shooting on Bardstown Road
LMPD responded to a report of a shooting in the 200 block of East Burnett Avenue just before...
Coroner identifies victim after 2 died, 1 hospitalized from shooting in Old Louisville
LMPD investigating hit-and-run that put 9-year-old in critical condition
Man in hospital after shooting in Shelby Park neighborhood

Latest News

Juliana Farmer leaves behind three children and four grandchildren.
Funeral arrangements released for shooting victim Juliana Farmer
Dozens of protesters gathered at Chickasaw Park to try to take action to prevent violence in...
Unity peace rally held at Chickasaw Park to discuss state of violence in Louisville
Unity Peace Rally held at Chickasaw Park to discuss the state of violence in Louisville
Unity Peace Rally held at Chickasaw Park to discuss the state of violence in Louisville
LMPD: 2 dead, at least 4 injured after shots fired into crowd in Chickasaw Park
LMPD: 2 dead, at least 4 injured after shots fired into crowd in Chickasaw Park