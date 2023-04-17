Louisville Orchestra announces 2023 season, celebrates director Teddy Abrams’ 10th season
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Orchestra announced a number of exciting, upcoming programs and performances for its 2023-2024 season, serving as director Teddy Abrams’ 10th season with the orchestra.
Abrams, 35, is the youngest music director of a major American orchestra, according to a release. Abrams has committed to community engagement and integrating the orchestra into Louisville’s music scene.
“It is so hard to believe that this is my 10th season with the LO! It invites reflection and consideration for the history and the story we’ve been trying to tell for all of you these last 10 years,” Abrams said in the release. “The power of music is so broad and always reinventing itself. There are always new ways for music to connect with people and new people for music to connect with.”
This year, the Louisville Orchestra is offering a subscription package to its popular film series, allowing guests to see live performances for “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” “Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince,” and “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.”
The classics series will feature the orchestra’s annual collaboration with the Louisville Chamber Choir for J.S. Bach’s “Magnificat” and welcoming Grammy award-winning conductor JoAnn Falletta for a performance featuring Maurice Ravel’s “Bolero.”
Louisville Orchestra said it will also feature a special event with Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli for a one night only performance at the KFC Yum! Center on Dec. 2. The program will feature Bocelli’s work including music in honor of the holiday season.
Subscription packages for each series will go on sale on April 19 at 10 a.m.
The full list of programs is listed below:
Classics Series
Our Kentucky Home
- Sept. 16, 2023 - 7:30 p.m.
- Iroquois Park Amphitheater
Lasting Legacies
- Oct. 14, 2023 - 7:30 p.m.
- Whitney Hall
(Un)silent Film: Nosferatu & A Symphony of Horror
- Oct. 28, 2023 - 7:30 p.m.
- Whitney Hall
Bolero & Friends
- Nov. 18, 2023 - 7:30 p.m.
- Whitney Hall
- JoAnn Falletta, conductor
Together in Song
- Jan. 13, 2024 - 7:30 p.m.
- Whitney Hall
Magnificent Voices
- Mar. 23, 2024 - 7:30 p.m.
- Whitney Hall
- Louisville Chamber Choir
Mahler 6
- Apr. 27, 2024 - 7:30 p.m.
- Whitney Hall
Creators Fest
- May 11, 2024 - 7:30 p.m.
- Whitney Hall
Pops Series
Fright Night
- Oct. 21, 2023 - 7:30 p.m.
- Whitney Hall
Holiday Pops
- Nov. 25, 2023 - 7:30 p.m.
- Whitney Hall
Queens of Soul
- Jan. 19, 2024 - 7:30 p.m.
- Whitney Hall
March Music Madness
- Mar. 16, 2024 - 7:30 p.m.
- Whitney Hall
Mariachi Fiesta
- Apr. 16, 2024 - 7:30 p.m.
- Whitney Hall
Film Series
“The Nightmare Before Christmas”
- Oct. 18, 2023 - 7:00 p.m.
- Whitney Hall
“Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince”
- Jan. 17, 2023 - 7:00 p.m.
- Whitney Hall
“Star Wars: The Force Awakens”
- Feb. 17, 2023 - 7:00 p.m.
- Whitney Hall
Coffee Series
Lasting Legacies
- Oct. 13, 2023 - 11:00 a.m.
- Whitney Hall
(Un)silent Film: Nosferatu & A Symphony of Horror
- Oct. 27, 2023 - 11:00 a.m.
- Whitney Hall
Bolero & Friends
- Nov. 17, 2023 - 11:00 a.m.
- Whitney Hall
- JoAnn Falletta, conductor
Mahler 6
- Apr. 26, 2024 - 11:00 a.m.
- Whitney Hall
Creators Fest
- May 10, 2024 - 11:00 a.m.
- Whitney Hall
Nightlights at the Ogle Series
Lasting Legacies
- Oct. 13, 2023 - 7:30 p.m.
- The Ogle Center at Indiana University Southeast
Bolero & Friends
- Nov. 17, 2023 - 7:30 p.m.
- The Ogle Center at Indiana University Southeast
- JoAnn Falletta, conductor
Handel’s Messiah
- Dec. 1, 2023 - 7:30 p.m.
- The Ogle Center at Indiana University Southeast
- Kent Hatteberg, conductor
- Louisville Chamber Choir
Magnificent Voices
- Mar. 22, 2024 - 7:30 p.m.
- The Ogle Center at Indiana University Southeast
- Louisville Chamber Choir
Family Series
Composing a Story
- Oct. 7, 2023 - 11:00 a.m.
- Paristown Hall
Santa’s Symphony Spectacular
- Nov. 25, 2023 - 11:00 a.m.
- Whitney Hall
Constructing an Orchestra
- Feb. 3, 2024 - 11:00 a.m.
- Paristown Hall
More information can be found at Louisville Orchestra’s website.
