Louisville Orchestra announces 2023 season, celebrates director Teddy Abrams’ 10th season

The Louisville Orchestra announced a number of exciting, upcoming programs and performances for its 2023-2024 season, serving as director Teddy Abrams' 10th season with the orchestra.

Abrams, 35, is the youngest music director of a major American orchestra, according to a release. Abrams has committed to community engagement and integrating the orchestra into Louisville’s music scene.

“It is so hard to believe that this is my 10th season with the LO! It invites reflection and consideration for the history and the story we’ve been trying to tell for all of you these last 10 years,” Abrams said in the release. “The power of music is so broad and always reinventing itself. There are always new ways for music to connect with people and new people for music to connect with.”

This year, the Louisville Orchestra is offering a subscription package to its popular film series, allowing guests to see live performances for “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” “Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince,” and “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.”

The classics series will feature the orchestra’s annual collaboration with the Louisville Chamber Choir for J.S. Bach’s “Magnificat” and welcoming Grammy award-winning conductor JoAnn Falletta for a performance featuring Maurice Ravel’s “Bolero.”

Louisville Orchestra said it will also feature a special event with Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli for a one night only performance at the KFC Yum! Center on Dec. 2. The program will feature Bocelli’s work including music in honor of the holiday season.

Subscription packages for each series will go on sale on April 19 at 10 a.m.

The full list of programs is listed below:

Classics Series

Our Kentucky Home

Sept. 16, 2023 - 7:30 p.m.

Iroquois Park Amphitheater

Lasting Legacies

Oct. 14, 2023 - 7:30 p.m.

Whitney Hall

(Un)silent Film: Nosferatu & A Symphony of Horror

Oct. 28, 2023 - 7:30 p.m.

Whitney Hall

Bolero & Friends

Nov. 18, 2023 - 7:30 p.m.

Whitney Hall

JoAnn Falletta, conductor

Together in Song

Jan. 13, 2024 - 7:30 p.m.

Whitney Hall

Magnificent Voices

Mar. 23, 2024 - 7:30 p.m.

Whitney Hall

Louisville Chamber Choir

Mahler 6

Apr. 27, 2024 - 7:30 p.m.

Whitney Hall

Creators Fest

May 11, 2024 - 7:30 p.m.

Whitney Hall

Pops Series

Fright Night

Oct. 21, 2023 - 7:30 p.m.

Whitney Hall

Holiday Pops

Nov. 25, 2023 - 7:30 p.m.

Whitney Hall

Queens of Soul

Jan. 19, 2024 - 7:30 p.m.

Whitney Hall

March Music Madness

Mar. 16, 2024 - 7:30 p.m.

Whitney Hall

Mariachi Fiesta

Apr. 16, 2024 - 7:30 p.m.

Whitney Hall

Film Series

“The Nightmare Before Christmas”

Oct. 18, 2023 - 7:00 p.m.

Whitney Hall

“Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince”

Jan. 17, 2023 - 7:00 p.m.

Whitney Hall

“Star Wars: The Force Awakens”

Feb. 17, 2023 - 7:00 p.m.

Whitney Hall

Coffee Series

Lasting Legacies

Oct. 13, 2023 - 11:00 a.m.

Whitney Hall

(Un)silent Film: Nosferatu & A Symphony of Horror

Oct. 27, 2023 - 11:00 a.m.

Whitney Hall

Bolero & Friends

Nov. 17, 2023 - 11:00 a.m.

Whitney Hall

JoAnn Falletta, conductor

Mahler 6

Apr. 26, 2024 - 11:00 a.m.

Whitney Hall

Creators Fest

May 10, 2024 - 11:00 a.m.

Whitney Hall

Nightlights at the Ogle Series

Lasting Legacies

Oct. 13, 2023 - 7:30 p.m.

The Ogle Center at Indiana University Southeast

Bolero & Friends

Nov. 17, 2023 - 7:30 p.m.

The Ogle Center at Indiana University Southeast

JoAnn Falletta, conductor

Handel’s Messiah

Dec. 1, 2023 - 7:30 p.m.

The Ogle Center at Indiana University Southeast

Kent Hatteberg, conductor

Louisville Chamber Choir

Magnificent Voices

Mar. 22, 2024 - 7:30 p.m.

The Ogle Center at Indiana University Southeast

Louisville Chamber Choir

Family Series

Composing a Story

Oct. 7, 2023 - 11:00 a.m.

Paristown Hall

Santa’s Symphony Spectacular

Nov. 25, 2023 - 11:00 a.m.

Whitney Hall

Constructing an Orchestra

Feb. 3, 2024 - 11:00 a.m.

Paristown Hall

More information can be found at Louisville Orchestra’s website.

