Louisville Tourism says Thunder Over Louisville expected to bring in over $9 million

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Tourism is estimating around 450,000 people to pack Waterfront Park for the 34th annual Thunder Over Louisville.

This year’s crowd is estimated to bring in around $9.3 million.

Thunder Over Louisville is one of the more than 70 events produced by the Kentucky Derby Festival in the spring. The theme this year is “Through the Decades.”

“Really, the tentacles of a big event like this really do have a wide reach into the community as a whole,” Louisville Tourism marketing communications manager Rosanna Mastin said.

Louisville Tourism found every Louisville household would need to be taxed an additional $800 to replace the visitor taxes received by state and local governments in 2019.

Thunder Over Louisville can be watched live on WAVE News and on WAVE’s streaming platforms on April 22 starting at 2:30 p.m.

To learn more about events in Louisville for Thunder Over Louisville, click or tap here. For more information on Thunder Over Louisville’s air show lineup, click or tap here.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.