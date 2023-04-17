Man charged with theft of funds from wife’s insurance policy

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is accused of using others to impersonate his wife so he could receive tens of thousands of dollars from her life insurance policy over an 11 year period.

Dustin David Wade, 49, of Pleasureville, Ky., was arrested April 14 by the Henry County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant from Jefferson County.

According to the warrant, Wade applied for and received loans on his wife’s life insurance policy without her consent. Court records say he received $34,653.19 during a period from Dec. 7, 2007 to Jan. 4, 2019. The warrant states the couple was married at the time.

During the calls, which were initiated by Wade and recorded by the insurance company, Wade had someone impersonate his now former wife and authorized the insurance company to allow Wade to borrow money against the policy.

An investigator who interviewed the people that impersonated Wade’s wife said they admitted Wade told them to do so and provided them with the information necessary to make the transaction.

Police also obtained Wade’s bank records which show the deposits made.

Wade was booked into Louisville Metro Corrections on charges of fraudulent insurance acts over $10,000, theft of identity without consent and theft by deception over $10,000. According to court records, Wade was not present for his scheduled arraignment this morning because he was in the hospital. The arraignment is now scheduled for tomorrow morning.

