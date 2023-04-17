New Albany schools heighten security following social media threat from Singapore

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - Officials with New Albany-Floyd County Schools confirmed the district is on “heightened alert” following a social media threat originating from outside the United States.

According to Dr. Thomas Brillhart, Assistant Superintendent of Operations with NAFC, the message had been posted on Instagram and was directed towards New Albany schools.

New Albany Police were quickly notified, who believe the threat originated back to Singapore.

Officials said schools and families were notified around 6 a.m. on Monday.

“We are extremely grateful for our local law enforcement’s assistance and swift action,” Brillhart said in a statement.

Brillhart said schools remain operating on a normal schedule as of Monday afternoon.

