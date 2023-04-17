Norton Heart & Vascular Institute expands women’s heart program

Contact Troubleshooters
Norton Heart & Vascular Institute said it is expanding its Women’s Heart Program to focus on cardiac care and enhancing patient experience for women of all ages.(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Apr. 17, 2023
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Norton Heart & Vascular Institute said it is expanding its Women’s Heart Program to focus on cardiac care and enhancing patient experience for women of all ages.

The new office on the St. Matthews campus of Norton Healthcare at 4123 Dutchmans Lane is now accepting new patients to the Women’s Heart Program.

The CDC confirms heart disease is the number one killer of women, causing the deaths of about one in every five women. Conditions associated with heart disease include high blood pressure, diabetes, obesity and other lifestyle factors that put more women at risk.

Dr. Li Zhou, women’s cardiovascular disease physician and medical director at Norton Heart & Vascular Institute Women’s Heart Program said pregnancy can also be affected by a woman’s heart health.

“Most women go through pregnancy, pregnancy is a very special stage,” Zhou said. “With the growth of a baby, you know, the body of the woman is under tremendous stress. So many time the woman’s heart condition will determine whether she can go through the pregnancy and the labor smoothly.”

Norton Healthcare said patients do not need a referral to be seen at the Women’s Heart Program. More information on the new office can be found here.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

