Search continues for two missing IU students at Monroe Lake

(Indiana DNR)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 10:12 AM EDT|Updated: 24 hours ago
MONROE COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - The Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says they have resumed a search Monday morning for two men who went missing while swimming in Monroe Lake on Saturday.

Indiana DNR says 19-year-old Siddhant Shah and 20-year-old Aryan Vaidya were on a pontoon with friends Saturday afternoon when their group anchored to swim but the two men never resurfaced.

Conservation Officers used side scan sonar and scuba divers to search the area all day on Sunday before calling it off because of lack of visibility. Searchers noted high winds and rough water made the search difficult.

Monday morning, the department says crews are back on the water to continue the search and recovery efforts.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Bloomington Police Department, IU Police Department, Monroe County Dive Team, IU Dean of Students Office, Monroe Fire Protection District, and IU Health EMS assisted in the search.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

