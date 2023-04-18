Alicia Keys performing in Louisville this July

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter Alicia Keys is coming to Louisville as part of her “Keys to the Summer Tour” this July.

Keys will be performing at the KFC Yum! Center on July 20, according to a release.

The singer is known for multiple Billboard Hot 100 #1 songs, including “No One,” “Fallin’” and “Empire State of Mind feat. Jay-Z.”

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Apr. 21 at 9 a.m. through Ticketmaster or the KFC Yum! Center box office.

The KFC Yum! Center said ticket prices start at $39.50.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click or tap here.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.