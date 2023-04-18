Contact Troubleshooters
DNR says bear sighting at Holiday World was a hoax

Bear not seen in Santa Claus
Bear not seen in Santa Claus(Santa Claus Police)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 10:31 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (WFIE) - Santa Claus Police have removed the post about a bear sighting at Holiday World.

They say there is now more information, and Holiday World officials would send press release.

Officials with DNR tell us the sighting was a hoax. They say the photo was a sighting in Oregon last year.

Earlier Tuesday, police said they were contacted by Holiday Word Security about a bear caught on camera at the park.

They said it was seen on camera around 2:45 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Police warned people to be cautious and never approach wild animals.

They asked if you see the bear, please contact local authorities.

Holiday World later shared they were embarrassed by the hoax.

Bears have been seen in our area over the last several years, including one that was spotted several times in Vanderburgh and Warrick Counties in 2021.

