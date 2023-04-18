Down Syndrome of Louisville celebrating 12th annual Gallop Gala

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Down Syndrome of Louisville’s popular fundraising event is back for its 12th year.

The Gallop Gala, which is being presented by Churchill Downs, will be held at the Galt House Hotel on Friday starting at 6 p.m.

The Gallop Gala will feature a live auction with items such as a package from Churchill Downs. The releases stated that the package includes a crawfish boil, backside tour and trifecta ticket package for eight on Millionaire’s Row; Kiawah Island vacation for six; 2023 Kentucky Oaks third floor box with food and drink for six; Volare in-home chef’s dining experience for 10; a one-year membership to all six Dormie Network properties.

There’s also a silent auction for the gala happening now through Friday at 9 p.m. This will have items from gift baskets to experiences.

The timeline of the event starts with a cocktail reception at 6 p.m., then a dinner, presentation and live auction at 7:30 p.m. Entertainment by The Crashers will be from 9 p.m. to midnight. Attendees must be 21 years or older.

