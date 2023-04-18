Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

‘Feels the love’: LMPD says family appreciates support of officer Nickolas Wilt

The Louisville Metro Police Department said officer Nickolas Wilt was shot in the head while...
The Louisville Metro Police Department said officer Nickolas Wilt was shot in the head while running towards the gunfire in a mass shooting.(Louisville Metro Police Department)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 10:40 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police Department said the family of Officer Nickolas Wilt is thanking the community for their support.

In a social media post on Twitter, LMPD said, “The family sees and feels the love. Thank you!”

(Story continues below post)

On Monday, the University of Louisville Hospital gave an update on the status of patients who came in from the Old National Bank mass shooting.

Wilt is the only remaining patient in the hospital and is still in critical condition. The community is working together to raise funds for Wilt’s family.

Louisville Metro Police Foundation is also collecting to support Wilt’s family. To make a donation, click or tap here.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Calls came in around 9 p.m. on reports of a shooting at Chickasaw Park.
LMPD: 2 dead, at least 4 injured after shots fired into crowd in Chickasaw Park
LMPD cruisers
Coroner identifies man who died after shooting on Bardstown Road
LMPD responded to a report of a shooting in the 200 block of East Burnett Avenue just before...
Coroner identifies victim after 2 died, 1 hospitalized from shooting in Old Louisville
LMPD investigating hit-and-run that put 9-year-old in critical condition
Man in hospital after shooting in Shelby Park neighborhood

Latest News

The Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program
LIHEAP offers financial relief for those who might need help paying their electric bill
District 1 Metro Councilwoman Tammy Hawkins said an altercation at a block party between two...
‘Gunfire just kind of went everywhere’ as argument escalates at Chickasaw Park, source says
Norton Heart & Vascular Institute said it is expanding its Women’s Heart Program to focus on...
Norton Heart & Vascular Institute expands women’s heart program
Andrea Bocelli (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli coming to Louisville to perform at KFC Yum! Center