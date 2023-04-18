FORECAST: Sunny and warmer afternoon ahead

WEATHER HEADLINES

Another warm up by midweek; highs in the 80s by Wednesday

Rain returns late Thursday into Friday

Thunder Over Louisville Outlook: Rain chance with temps in the 50s

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Highs climb into the upper 60s and lower 70s this afternoon. Abundant sunshine is expected as high pressure dominates our weather.

Partly cloudy skies are expected overnight as temperatures fall into the 40s.

Tomorrow will be much warmer as highs soar into the low to mid-80s. Partly cloudy skies are expected throughout the day.

We’ll keep some clouds overhead Wednesday night. The clouds and southerly winds will limit lows to the 50s.

Our next round of showers and thunderstorms will start to creep into the forecast by Thursday night into Friday; we need to watch the timing of these very closely for Thunder Over Louisville.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.