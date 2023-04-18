Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Jeffersonville and Clarksville officials provide Thunder Over Louisville update

Police in Southern Indiana have released information that spectators for Thunder Over...
Police in Southern Indiana have released information that spectators for Thunder Over Louisville will need to know ahead of the 2023 show.(Source: WAVE News)
By Kennedy Hayes
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Officials with the City of Jeffersonville hosted an update Tuesday for Thunder Over Louisville safety and security measures ahead of Saturday’s festivities.

Clarksville and Jeffersonville Police said most of their planning this year is similar to past years.

”From local, state, and federal agencies. We have came together to put together a plan that I am very proud of,” Jeffersonville Police Major Joshua Lynch said. ”Every year there are areas of concern, but the same men and women that are here to protect the public are here and we have been working diligently to ensure that.”

(Story continues below)

Officials with the city of Jeffersonville hosted an update for Thunder Over Louisville safety and security measures ahead of Saturday’s festivities.

Thursday at 9:30 a.m. the 2nd Street (Clark Memorial) Bridge will close until Sunday afternoon. All of the roads, ramps, interstates and bridges should be reopened by 2 p.m. Sunday.

If you are inside the event area, the following rules will be strictly enforced:

  • No Alcohol
  • No Animals (See Service Animal Rules)
  • No Bicycles
  • No Motorcycles
  • No Mopeds
  • No Skateboards
  • No Rollerskates / Blades
  • No Unauthorized Golf Carts
  • No Glass Objects
  • No Grills
  • No Tents or Structures
  • No Flying Devices, Including Drones

Police say all bags, coolers, etc. are subject to search in the event area and state and local laws and ordinances will be enforced. That includes the ban on the use of alcohol, drugs, disorderly conduct, or anything that distracts from the enjoyment of the Thunder.

Friday at 5 p.m. several streets will close.

”The only closure we have that is any changes as of recent is main street which is formally warner avenue, there’s a lot of construction going down that street right now, so we just close that off,” Clarksville Police Corporal John Miller said.

Another change this year is the I-65 South will also close an hour earlier at 7 p.m. this year to accommodate a project on the interstate.

You can Text “ThunderIN23″ to 226-787 to receive alerts, including emergency information and traffic updates. Jeffersonville Police also encourage people to check out their Facebook page for alerts and Thunder tips.

Additional closures for Thunder Over Louisville have been released by Louisville Metro Police, Jeffersonville Police Department, and the Town of Clarksville.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Juliana Farmer leaves behind three children and four grandchildren.
Funeral arrangements released for shooting victim Juliana Farmer
Fred D. Langford, 61, was charged with six counts of first-degree robbery happening between...
Louisville man charged in 8-month string of armed robberies
The Louisville Metro Police Department said officer Nickolas Wilt was shot in the head while...
Community raising funds for Louisville officer critically injured in mass shooting
LMPD cruisers
Coroner identifies man who died after shooting on Bardstown Road
With Thunder Over Louisville only days away, the Kentucky Derby Festival released the air show...
Kentucky Derby Festival releases 2023 Thunder Over Louisville air show lineup

Latest News

Nickolas Wilt
LMPD Officer Nickolas Wilt diagnosed with illness while in hospital
Kentucky Education Commissioner Jason Glass has told school districts there are “lots of...
‘Lots of unknowns’ about new transgender laws in Kentucky schools
Following a brief grounding for Southwest Airlines flights across the country, thousands of...
Louisville fliers share frustration after Southwest Airlines delays
A UPS Airbus A300 like this one will be a part of the Thunder Over Louisville air show on...
UPS pilots prepare Thunder Over Louisville air show flight