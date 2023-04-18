Jeffersonville and Clarksville officials provide Thunder Over Louisville update

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Officials with the City of Jeffersonville hosted an update Tuesday for Thunder Over Louisville safety and security measures ahead of Saturday’s festivities.

Clarksville and Jeffersonville Police said most of their planning this year is similar to past years.

”From local, state, and federal agencies. We have came together to put together a plan that I am very proud of,” Jeffersonville Police Major Joshua Lynch said. ”Every year there are areas of concern, but the same men and women that are here to protect the public are here and we have been working diligently to ensure that.”

Thursday at 9:30 a.m. the 2nd Street (Clark Memorial) Bridge will close until Sunday afternoon. All of the roads, ramps, interstates and bridges should be reopened by 2 p.m. Sunday.

If you are inside the event area, the following rules will be strictly enforced:

No Alcohol

No Animals (See Service Animal Rules)

No Bicycles

No Motorcycles

No Mopeds

No Skateboards

No Rollerskates / Blades

No Unauthorized Golf Carts

No Glass Objects

No Grills

No Tents or Structures

No Flying Devices, Including Drones

Police say all bags, coolers, etc. are subject to search in the event area and state and local laws and ordinances will be enforced. That includes the ban on the use of alcohol, drugs, disorderly conduct, or anything that distracts from the enjoyment of the Thunder.

Friday at 5 p.m. several streets will close.

”The only closure we have that is any changes as of recent is main street which is formally warner avenue, there’s a lot of construction going down that street right now, so we just close that off,” Clarksville Police Corporal John Miller said.

Another change this year is the I-65 South will also close an hour earlier at 7 p.m. this year to accommodate a project on the interstate.

You can Text “ThunderIN23″ to 226-787 to receive alerts, including emergency information and traffic updates. Jeffersonville Police also encourage people to check out their Facebook page for alerts and Thunder tips.

Additional closures for Thunder Over Louisville have been released by Louisville Metro Police, Jeffersonville Police Department, and the Town of Clarksville.

