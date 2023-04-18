Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Littlest intruder: Toddler crawls through White House fence

U.S. Secret Service uniformed division police officers carry a young child who crawled through...
U.S. Secret Service uniformed division police officers carry a young child who crawled through the White House fence on Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington, Tuesday, April 18, 2023. The toddler earned the title of one of the tiniest White House intruders after he squeezed through the metal fencing on the north side of the executive mansion. Officers walked across the North Lawn to retrieve the child and reunite him with his parents on Pennsylvania Avenue.(AP Photo/Nancy Benac)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 12:03 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — A toddler on Tuesday earned the title of one of the tiniest White House intruders after he squeezed through the metal fencing on the north side of the executive mansion.

U.S. Secret Service Uniformed Division officers, who are responsible for security at the White House, walked across the North Lawn to retrieve the tot and reunite him with his parents on Pennsylvania Avenue. Access to the complex was briefly restricted while officers conducted the reunification. Officers briefly questioned the parents before allowing them to continue on their way.

It may be the first successful intrusion onto the complex since the White House fence was doubled in height to roughly 13 feet (3.96-meters) in recent years after a series of security breaches. While taller, the new fence has an additional inch of space between pickets, for a total of 5½ inches (12.7 centimeters) between posts.

Older children have sometimes become stuck in the iconic barrier, which has also been the scene of demonstrations, with protesters chaining themselves to the fence.

The Secret Service did not immediately comment on the incident.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Juliana Farmer leaves behind three children and four grandchildren.
Funeral arrangements released for shooting victim Juliana Farmer
Fred D. Langford, 61, was charged with six counts of first-degree robbery happening between...
Louisville man charged in 8-month string of armed robberies
LMPD cruisers
Coroner identifies man who died after shooting on Bardstown Road
The Louisville Metro Police Department said officer Nickolas Wilt was shot in the head while...
Community raising funds for Louisville officer critically injured in mass shooting
With Thunder Over Louisville only days away, the Kentucky Derby Festival released the air show...
Kentucky Derby Festival releases 2023 Thunder Over Louisville air show lineup

Latest News

Massachusetts Air National Guardsman Jack Teixeira, right, appears in U.S. District Court in...
Air Force to review base where airman leaked sensitive documents
The skyline of Louisville, Ky. as seen from Jeffersonville, Ind.
FORECAST: Sunny and warmer afternoon ahead
FILE - A Southwest Airlines ground crew directs a plane out of the terminal at Hollywood...
Southwest passengers face delays after nationwide grounding
FILE - Buffalo Bills Damar Hamlin arrives for the NFL Honors award show ahead of the Super Bowl...
Bills say Damar Hamlin cleared to resume playing 4 months after going into cardiac arrest