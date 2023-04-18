Contact Troubleshooters
LMPD: Woman dead after shooting in Portland neighborhood

(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 5:28 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman has died after a shooting in Louisville’s Portland neighborhood.

Louisville Metro police officers were called to the 400 block of North 25th Street on Tuesday at about 2:40 a.m.

Officers found a woman with gunshot wounds, so Louisville Metro EMS took her to UofL Hospital. She was pronounced dead shortly after arriving.

The shooting is being investigated by the Louisville Metro Police Department’s Homicide Unit. Anyone with information can call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or use the online Crime Tip portal by clicking or tapping here.

