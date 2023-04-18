Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

‘Lots of unknowns’ about new transgender laws in Kentucky schools

Kentucky Education Commissioner Jason Glass has told school districts there are “lots of...
Kentucky Education Commissioner Jason Glass has told school districts there are “lots of unknowns” regarding the implementation of new laws targeting transgender students.(Source: Michael Williams, WAVE News)
By David Mattingly
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky Education Commissioner Jason Glass described to school districts “lots of unknowns” regarding the implementation of new laws targeting transgender students.

The Commissioner made his remarks in his weekly message to district schools.

“There are elected officials who have made these decisions,” Glass said Tuesday. “Elections have consequences. And now we’re going to feel the effects of those and we’re going to see what happens after that.”

Districts are no longer allowed to require teachers to use a student’s preferred pronoun. There is no more classroom discussion on gender identity and sexual orientation. And transgender students cannot use the restroom matching their gender identity.

In one of the most immediate effects, 5th graders are no longer allowed to receive sex education. They will now have to wait until the next year.

“Typically, that curriculum is covered in the 5th grade because developmentally that is the time that makes the most sense,” Glass said. “It’s now going to be moved to the 6th grade so schools will have to adapt to that.”

Glass provided pages of guidance to districts on how to navigate restrictions that, in some cases, may conflict with federal regulations. Free speech and constitutional issues also top the list of long-term legal scenarios.

“We’re going to have to see how communities react to it, how the courts react to it,” Glass said. “And then, if the legislature decides they’ve overstepped, or failed to provide clarity around some aspects, we may see future cleanup legislation to correct some of the problems.”

Glass advises districts to talk to their lawyers.

“We urge you to make decisions about the questions raised collaboratively with your district council,” Glass wrote to the districts. “Some of the questions ultimately may be decided in court or by clarifying future legislation.”

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Juliana Farmer leaves behind three children and four grandchildren.
Funeral arrangements released for shooting victim Juliana Farmer
Fred D. Langford, 61, was charged with six counts of first-degree robbery happening between...
Louisville man charged in 8-month string of armed robberies
The Louisville Metro Police Department said officer Nickolas Wilt was shot in the head while...
Community raising funds for Louisville officer critically injured in mass shooting
LMPD cruisers
Coroner identifies man who died after shooting on Bardstown Road
With Thunder Over Louisville only days away, the Kentucky Derby Festival released the air show...
Kentucky Derby Festival releases 2023 Thunder Over Louisville air show lineup

Latest News

Nickolas Wilt
LMPD Officer Nickolas Wilt diagnosed with illness while in hospital
Following a brief grounding for Southwest Airlines flights across the country, thousands of...
Louisville fliers share frustration after Southwest Airlines delays
Police in Southern Indiana have released information that spectators for Thunder Over...
Jeffersonville and Clarksville officials provide Thunder Over Louisville update
A UPS Airbus A300 like this one will be a part of the Thunder Over Louisville air show on...
UPS pilots prepare Thunder Over Louisville air show flight