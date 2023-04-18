Louisville fliers share frustration after Southwest Airlines delays

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Following a brief grounding for Southwest Airlines flights across the country, thousands of planes are returning to the skies, albeit with delays.

Fliers coming in or heading out of Louisville shared frustration with the delays, caused by “data connection issues resulting from a firewall failure,” Southwest Airlines confirmed in a statement.

“The flight was fine once we got in the air, but their computer system had gone down, so they couldn’t scan our tickets getting on,” Jana Johnson said at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport.

The nationwide grounding only lasted 16 minutes, but more than 1,500 flights had been delayed due to the stoppage, affecting around one-third of the flight schedule.

“Had a slight flight delay coming out of Tampa, but the whole gate in Tampa for Southwest, there was about seven or eight flights that were backed up,” Graham Johnson said.

Over the winter, Southwest experienced a catastrophic outage that led to thousands of flights being canceled, and affected millions of passengers.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.