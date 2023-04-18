Louisville non-profit hoping to change the narrative for at-risk youth

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In one week, fourteen people were killed and several others injured from multiple shootings throughout Louisville.

One man believes the solution to the city’s gun violence starts with unconventional people and his non-profit.

Demetrius McDowell, the CEO and Founder of Bosses, Not Bangers, mentors kids about the dangers of the streets from the perspective of streets.

“If I can drug traffic all through this city, I can spread some positivity too,” McDowell said.

McDowell started his non-profit in 2019 after realizing the impact he was making by sharing his story with at-risk youth.

“I took a gun to school when I was 14 years old and had to stay out of school because I had to go to the circuit court,” McDowell said. “Then, after repeating the same offenses, I went to the penitentiary at 18 years old.”

During the time McDowell spent behind bars, he could’ve gotten a college degree.

McDowell says without parental guidance and positive influences, the streets were his only option. He believes, in order to fix the problem, there needs to be tangible solutions.

“If you want a child to do their chores at home, you give them an allowance,” McDowell said. “If you empower these young people into being bosses, they have to be responsible.”

McDowell believes that teaching kids about entrepreneurship, addressing mental health, and having more positive influences are key components in changing the narrative about the violence in Louisville.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.