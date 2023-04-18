Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Louisville transfer Hailey Van Lith makes official visit to LSU, sources say

ESPN’s top rated women’s basketball transfer was at LSU on Tuesday to meet with this year’s...
ESPN’s top rated women’s basketball transfer was at LSU on Tuesday to meet with this year’s National Champions, sources confirm.(University of Louisville Athletics)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville guard Hailey Van Lith, who recently announced her entry in the NCAA Transfer Portal, made an official visit to Louisiana State University on Tuesday, according to reports.

ESPN’s top rated women’s basketball transfer was at LSU to meet with this year’s National Champions, sources confirmed with On3Sports reporter Shea Dixon and first reported by The Balcony Bengals.

Van Lith entered the transfer portal with a “no-contact” clause, Dixon stated, where Van Lith can contact coaches but other teams cannot contact her.

During her junior year with Louisville, Van Lith averaged 19.7 points per game and 3.2 assists.

She started all 101 games with the Cardinals during her three-year career and was a two-time First-team All-ACC winner as well as a McDonald’s All-American back in 2020.

Van Lith led Louisville to the Elite 8 in the NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship this season, losing a Final Four spot to the Iowa Hawkeyes on March 26.

LSU’s women’s basketball coach, Kim Mulkey, previously spoke with Van Lith while the player was a high school recruit in 2020.

Mulkey had been coaching Baylor at the time, and was one of the two options Van Lith had considered before choosing to play for Louisville.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Juliana Farmer leaves behind three children and four grandchildren.
Funeral arrangements released for shooting victim Juliana Farmer
Fred D. Langford, 61, was charged with six counts of first-degree robbery happening between...
Louisville man charged in 8-month string of armed robberies
The Louisville Metro Police Department said officer Nickolas Wilt was shot in the head while...
Community raising funds for Louisville officer critically injured in mass shooting
LMPD cruisers
Coroner identifies man who died after shooting on Bardstown Road
With Thunder Over Louisville only days away, the Kentucky Derby Festival released the air show...
Kentucky Derby Festival releases 2023 Thunder Over Louisville air show lineup

Latest News

FILE - In this Aug. 8, 2019, file photo, Cleveland Browns defensive end Chris Smith (50) sits...
Former NFL defensive end Chris Smith dead at 31
Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center will serve as the primary home venue for the Kentucky...
UK indoor sports to play at Rupp during Memorial Coliseum renovation
Derby favorite Forte arrived in Churchill following a 14-hour ride from South Florida.
3 Weeks to Derby: Derby favorites arriving at Churchill Downs
Paddock prep
Churchill Downs temporary paddock taking form for Kentucky Derby 149