Louisville transfer Hailey Van Lith makes official visit to LSU, sources say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville guard Hailey Van Lith, who recently announced her entry in the NCAA Transfer Portal, made an official visit to Louisiana State University on Tuesday, according to reports.

ESPN’s top rated women’s basketball transfer was at LSU to meet with this year’s National Champions, sources confirmed with On3Sports reporter Shea Dixon and first reported by The Balcony Bengals.

Van Lith entered the transfer portal with a “no-contact” clause, Dixon stated, where Van Lith can contact coaches but other teams cannot contact her.

During her junior year with Louisville, Van Lith averaged 19.7 points per game and 3.2 assists.

She started all 101 games with the Cardinals during her three-year career and was a two-time First-team All-ACC winner as well as a McDonald’s All-American back in 2020.

Van Lith led Louisville to the Elite 8 in the NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship this season, losing a Final Four spot to the Iowa Hawkeyes on March 26.

LSU’s women’s basketball coach, Kim Mulkey, previously spoke with Van Lith while the player was a high school recruit in 2020.

Mulkey had been coaching Baylor at the time, and was one of the two options Van Lith had considered before choosing to play for Louisville.

