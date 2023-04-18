Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Man arrested with more than 80 lbs. of weed during traffic stop for speeding

Police said they found nearly 83 pounds of pot in his car, along with 30 bottles of THC syrup...
Police said they found nearly 83 pounds of pot in his car, along with 30 bottles of THC syrup and 40 vape pens.(Marion Police Department)
By Amber Ruch and Debra Worley
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 12:14 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION, Ill. (KFVS/Gray News) – While marijuana is legalized in Illinois, driving around with more than 80 pounds of it is not.

Officers with the Marion Police Department stopped a man accused of speeding through a construction zone early Monday morning.

Police said they found nearly 83 pounds of pot in his car, along with 30 bottles of THC syrup and 40 vape pens.

The driver, who was from Mississippi, faces several charges, including drug trafficking, and was taken to jail.

Illinois state law only allows residents to possess 30 grams of marijuana.

People from outside the state are only allowed to carry half that much, and it must be sealed in containers authorized by a dispensary.

Copyright 2023 KFVS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Juliana Farmer leaves behind three children and four grandchildren.
Funeral arrangements released for shooting victim Juliana Farmer
Fred D. Langford, 61, was charged with six counts of first-degree robbery happening between...
Louisville man charged in 8-month string of armed robberies
LMPD cruisers
Coroner identifies man who died after shooting on Bardstown Road
The Louisville Metro Police Department said officer Nickolas Wilt was shot in the head while...
Community raising funds for Louisville officer critically injured in mass shooting
With Thunder Over Louisville only days away, the Kentucky Derby Festival released the air show...
Kentucky Derby Festival releases 2023 Thunder Over Louisville air show lineup

Latest News

FILE - In this Aug. 8, 2019, file photo, Cleveland Browns defensive end Chris Smith (50) sits...
Former NFL defensive end Chris Smith dead at 31
Students with disabilities from across all Jefferson County Public Schools got a chance to...
Valley High School hosts ‘Bunny Hop’ dance for students with disabilities
The skyline of Louisville, Ky. as seen from Jeffersonville, Ind.
FORECAST: Summerlike air before late-week rain
Dr. Charles Stanley, the senior pastor at First Baptist Church Atlanta and the founder of In...
Charles Stanley, prominent Baptist pastor in Atlanta, has died at 90
Former President Donald Trump announced the release of the Series 2 digital trading cards...
Trump unveils more digital trading cards for sale