Suspect charged in pharmacy robbery

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man wanted in connection with the armed robbery of a pharmacy has been taken into custody.

Joshua Barkley Hawkins, 33, of Louisville, was arrested April 17 by Louisville Metro police. He is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections on one count of robbery.

The robbery happened around 11:10 a.m. January 21 at the Walgreens at 4310 Outer Loop. The arrest report says Hawkins confronted a pharmacy employee, pulled out a gun and then demanded and received narcotics. After getting the drugs, Hawkins left the store and fled in a getaway vehicle.

LMPD says Hawkins was identified during a joint investigation with officers from Fayette County.

When he was arrested, Hawkins was wearing a pair of shoes which police describe as distinctive. Surveillance video from the store showed the suspect was wearing a pair of the same shoes. Police also said items recovered during the service of a search warrant tie Hawkins to the robbery.

A not guilty plea was entered for Hawkins during his arraignment this morning in Jefferson District Court. Bond was set at $25,000 cash. He is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on April 26.

