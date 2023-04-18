Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Suspect charged in pharmacy robbery

Joshua Barkley Hawkins, 33, of Louisville, was arrested April 17 for the January 21, 2023 armed...
Joshua Barkley Hawkins, 33, of Louisville, was arrested April 17 for the January 21, 2023 armed robbery of a Walgreens pharmacy.(Source: Louisville Metro Department of Corrections)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 10:46 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man wanted in connection with the armed robbery of a pharmacy has been taken into custody.

Joshua Barkley Hawkins, 33, of Louisville, was arrested April 17 by Louisville Metro police. He is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections on one count of robbery.

The robbery happened around 11:10 a.m. January 21 at the Walgreens at 4310 Outer Loop. The arrest report says Hawkins confronted a pharmacy employee, pulled out a gun and then demanded and received narcotics. After getting the drugs, Hawkins left the store and fled in a getaway vehicle.

LMPD says Hawkins was identified during a joint investigation with officers from Fayette County.

When he was arrested, Hawkins was wearing a pair of shoes which police describe as distinctive. Surveillance video from the store showed the suspect was wearing a pair of the same shoes. Police also said items recovered during the service of a search warrant tie Hawkins to the robbery.

A not guilty plea was entered for Hawkins during his arraignment this morning in Jefferson District Court. Bond was set at $25,000 cash. He is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on April 26.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Juliana Farmer leaves behind three children and four grandchildren.
Funeral arrangements released for shooting victim Juliana Farmer
Fred D. Langford, 61, was charged with six counts of first-degree robbery happening between...
Louisville man charged in 8-month string of armed robberies
LMPD cruisers
Coroner identifies man who died after shooting on Bardstown Road
The Louisville Metro Police Department said officer Nickolas Wilt was shot in the head while...
Community raising funds for Louisville officer critically injured in mass shooting
With Thunder Over Louisville only days away, the Kentucky Derby Festival released the air show...
Kentucky Derby Festival releases 2023 Thunder Over Louisville air show lineup

Latest News

The location will host multiple bars, an entertainment space and more within its five-story...
New Whiskey Row social hall ‘Number 15′ sets opening date
Down Syndrome of Louisville celebrating 12th annual Gallop Gala
Firefighters called to Liquor World on Bardstown Road
Officials with the city of Jeffersonville hosted an update for Thunder Over Louisville safety...
Jeffersonville officials provide Thunder Over Louisville security, traffic update