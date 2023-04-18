Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

UK indoor sports to play at Rupp during Memorial Coliseum renovation

Indoor teams impacted during Memorial Coliseum renovation next school year
Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center will serve as the primary home venue for the Kentucky...
Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center will serve as the primary home venue for the Kentucky Gymnastics, Volleyball and Women’s Basketball teams for the 2023-24 season while Memorial Coliseum undergoes an $82 million renovation.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 10:40 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center will serve as the primary home venue for the Kentucky Gymnastics, Volleyball and Women’s Basketball teams for the 2023-24 season while Memorial Coliseum undergoes an $82 million renovation.

Kentucky volleyball and gymnastics home matches are expected to be held in the downtown Lexington venue. Almost all of Kentucky women’s basketball games will be in Rupp Arena, but for a few exceptions when the facility has previous commitments.

For the few dates Rupp Arena is unavailable, Transylvania University’s Clive M. Beck Center will be UK’s home venue.

The STUNT team’s primary home venue will be announced soon. The team has already successfully hosted events at other campus venues this year and is in the process of finishing plans for next season.

Season ticket information for volleyball, women’s basketball, and gymnastics will be released later this spring. All current season ticket holders in each sport will receive an email with further details once renewal invoices have been posted to their online accounts.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Juliana Farmer leaves behind three children and four grandchildren.
Funeral arrangements released for shooting victim Juliana Farmer
Fred D. Langford, 61, was charged with six counts of first-degree robbery happening between...
Louisville man charged in 8-month string of armed robberies
LMPD cruisers
Coroner identifies man who died after shooting on Bardstown Road
The Louisville Metro Police Department said officer Nickolas Wilt was shot in the head while...
Community raising funds for Louisville officer critically injured in mass shooting
With Thunder Over Louisville only days away, the Kentucky Derby Festival released the air show...
Kentucky Derby Festival releases 2023 Thunder Over Louisville air show lineup

Latest News

Derby favorite Forte arrived in Churchill following a 14-hour ride from South Florida.
3 Weeks to Derby: Derby favorites arriving at Churchill Downs
Paddock prep
Churchill Downs temporary paddock taking form for Kentucky Derby 149
The $200 million project to renovate the track is in progress, with an estimated completion in...
Churchill Downs temporary paddock taking form for Kentucky Derby 149
Churchill Downs’ Senior Director of Communications Darren Rogers said many Derby favorites are...
3 Weeks to Derby: Derby favorites arriving at Churchill Downs