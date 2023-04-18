Valley High School hosts ‘Bunny Hop’ dance for students with disabilities

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Students with disabilities from across all Jefferson County Public Schools got a chance to participate in a “Bunny Hop” dance on Tuesday morning.

The dance was hosted at Valley High School and offered a number of activities for students to participate in.

One of the teachers said a number of experiences were offered to accommodate for different disabilities or sensory issues.

“There are photo opportunities, there are coloring stations for those who don’t want to be involved with all the music,” Melinda Sawvell, a teacher at Valley High School said. “There’s dancing, there’s food. At the end of the day, we just want everyone to feel like they belong and they’re being catered to and they have fun.”

The dance was created following the success of a Valentine’s Dance for students earlier in the year.

Local restaurants and organizations donated to JCPS to help the “Bunny Hop” dance happen.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.