Woman killed in Portland neighborhood shooting identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 33-year-old woman killed in a shooting in Louisville’s Portland neighborhood has been identified by officials.

Samantha Thompson died from injuries sustained from a gunshot wound, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. Thompson’s death was ruled as a homicide.

Louisville Metro police officers were called to the 400 block of North 25th Street on Tuesday around 2:40 a.m.

Officers found a woman, later identified as Thompson, who had been shot. She was taken to University Hospital where she died a short time later.

LMPD’s Homicide Unit is handling the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information can call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or use the online Crime Tip portal by clicking or tapping here.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.