Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

1 out of 4 Americans live with polluted air, study says

FILE - In this Jan. 16, 2015, file photo, a person walks past pump jacks operating at the Kern...
FILE - In this Jan. 16, 2015, file photo, a person walks past pump jacks operating at the Kern River Oil Field in Bakersfield, Calif. Californians breathe some of the nation's dirtiest air, according to a report card issued Wednesday.(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
By Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 1:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Millions of Americans put their health on the line every time they step outside.

That’s according to a new report out Wednesday from the American Lung Association that focuses on ozone and particle pollution.

It shows that about 1 in 4 Americans live with air pollution that can hurt their health and shorten their lives.

A disproportionate amount are people of color or residents of cities in the West, with Bakersfield, California, at or near the top of the three pollution categories: ozone, year-round and short-term particle pollution.

Ten of the 25 most ozone-polluted cities are in California. New York, Chicago and Hartford, Connecticut, were the only three on that list east of the Mississippi River.

Other cities out east affected by year-round or short-term particle pollution include the Indianapolis, Pittsburgh and Detroit metro areas.

The Environmental Protection Agency says since 1970, emissions of outdoor air pollutants have fallen by 78% after President Richard Nixon signed the Clean Air Act.

The author of the report says there have been improvements with the Clean Air Act and that efforts like emission controls and people working from home have also helped.

Curious about the air quality where you live? Check out the latest State of the Air.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

Nickolas Wilt
LMPD Officer Nickolas Wilt diagnosed with illness while in hospital
Firefighters called to Liquor World on Bardstown Road
District 1 Metro Councilwoman Tammy Hawkins said an altercation at a block party between two...
‘Gunfire just kind of went everywhere’ as argument escalates at Chickasaw Park, source says
Old Louisville crash
5 people including LMPD officer, sheriff’s deputy taken to hospital after multi-vehicle wreck
Joshua Barkley Hawkins, 33, of Louisville, was arrested April 17 for the January 21, 2023 armed...
Suspect charged in pharmacy robbery

Latest News

Visually impaired man denied access to business because of service dog
Visually impaired man denied access to business because of service dog
Each week, the road will be shut down to vehicles allowing multiple food trucks to set up and...
Food Truck Wednesdays returns to downtown Louisville
Kentrell Vonte Queen, 27, of Louisville, was arrested after a Jefferson County Grand Jury...
Suspect arrested in deadly arson fire near Iroquois Park
The awards ceremony was celebrated for the first time in person at the Speed Art Museum.
Metro United Way highlights individuals during Community Impact Awards
A hearse leaves the scene of a shooting, Tuesday, April 18, 2023, in Bowdoin, Maine. (AP...
Maine deadly shooting suspect was recently released from prison