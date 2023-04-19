Contact Troubleshooters
5 people including LMPD officer, sheriff’s deputy taken to hospital after multi-vehicle wreck

Old Louisville crash
Old Louisville crash(WAVE News)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 9:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Several people were taken to the hospital, including a Louisville officer and a Jefferson County sheriff’s deputy, after a multi-vehicle wreck in Old Louisville Tuesday afternoon.

Louisville Metro spokesman Aaron Ellis said around 7:45 p.m., officers were called to respond to a report of a shooting in the 100 block of West Kentucky Street.

Officers were notified about a multi-vehicle crash at South 1st and West St. Catherine Street while en route.

Ellis said the crash involved two passenger vehicles, a marked LMPD cruiser, and a Jefferson County Deputy Sheriff’s cruiser, both with their lights and siren on.

EMS took an LMPD officer, a Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputy, two adults, and one child to the hospital.

Ellis said everyone involved in the crash should survive their injuries.

LMPD’s Traffic Unit is handling the investigation. For any information regarding the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputy, please contact their Command at 574-540.

No victims were found on West Kentucky Street, where the shooting was reported.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

