Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Agents intercept 776 lbs. of fentanyl concealed inside green beans, authorities say

The 3,520,000 pills had a total weight of 776 pounds and an estimated street value of $21.1...
The 3,520,000 pills had a total weight of 776 pounds and an estimated street value of $21.1 million.(U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
By Debra Worley
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTAY MESA, Calif. (Gray News) – More than 3 million fentanyl pills concealed within a shipment of green beans were intercepted at a California port of entry Monday.

Customs Border and Protection officers flagged a tractor-trailer with a shipment of green beans for an intensive agriculture inspection.

Agents saw irregularities during the examination and requested a narcotic detector dog that alerted officers to the presence of narcotics.

According to CBP, officers discovered and extracted 308 packages concealed within the shipment of green beans.

The narcotics tested positive for fentanyl. The 3,520,000 pills had a total weight of 776 pounds and an estimated street value of $21.1 million, according to CBP.

The driver was taken into the custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

CBP officers seized the tractor, trailer and fentanyl.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nickolas Wilt
LMPD Officer Nickolas Wilt diagnosed with illness while in hospital
Firefighters called to Liquor World on Bardstown Road
District 1 Metro Councilwoman Tammy Hawkins said an altercation at a block party between two...
‘Gunfire just kind of went everywhere’ as argument escalates at Chickasaw Park, source says
Old Louisville crash
5 people including LMPD officer, sheriff’s deputy taken to hospital after multi-vehicle wreck
Joshua Barkley Hawkins, 33, of Louisville, was arrested April 17 for the January 21, 2023 armed...
Suspect charged in pharmacy robbery

Latest News

Visually impaired man denied access to business because of service dog
Visually impaired man denied access to business because of service dog
A county commissioner in Oklahoma accused of discussing killing reporters and lynching Black...
County commissioner in Oklahoma accused of discussing killings, lynching resigns from office
Attempted traffic stop leads to pursuit that crosses the Ohio River
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, right, speaks at a news conference as Wilton Simpson, Commissioner...
Florida board passes DeSantis’ expansion of ‘Don’t Say Gay’
Law enforcement continues to investigate a mass shooting at Mahogany Masterpiece dance studio...
Alabama police arrest 2 teens for birthday party shooting