Attempted traffic stop leads to pursuit that crosses the Ohio River

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - A man who fled from a traffic stop led to a pursuit which brought Indiana officers into Louisville.

Around 7:40 a.m., a Jeffersonville police officer saw a car commit multiple traffic violations. When the officer tried to pull the car over, it fled toward I-65. Clarksville police officers were able to use stop sticks on the vehicle’s tires before it reached the I-65 entrance ramp at West 10th Street.

After crossing the Kennedy Bridge into Louisville, the car headed west on I-64 toward New Albany but came to a stop on I-64 west near 9th Street due to flattened tires caused by the stop sticks.

The driver, Daniel Vaught, 44, was taken into custody. Jeffersonville police say Vaught will be facing Indiana charges of resisting law enforcement with a motor vehicle, resisting law enforcement and reckless driving.

