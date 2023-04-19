Building Industry Association of Greater Louisville hosts ‘Build a House’ event

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Thousands of Kentuckians’ lives were changed when floods hit the eastern part of the state last summer.

Now, some people in Louisville are helping them get back on their feet.

The Building Industry Association of Greater Louisville hosted their Build a House event. More than 1,000 volunteers came out to build wall sections for homes of some flood victims.

One of the organizers, Juva Barber, talked about why they are doing this.

“It gives our members a chance to volunteer for people who desperately need something immediately without actually having to go to East Kentucky,” Barber said. “So it’s a great opportunity for people who are in the trades to use what they know to give back to people who need something no matter where they are.”

The group has been working on this program for almost a year. They also sent wall sections to victims of the Western Kentucky tornadoes.

