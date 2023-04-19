FORECAST: Near-record highs, some fire danger before Friday’s rain

WEATHER HEADLINES

Near-record highs again on Thursday

Red Flag (Fire) Warning on Thursday as conditions become favorable for brush and grass fires

Rain returns on Friday, still some questions surrounding Thunder Over Louisville’s rain chance

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Passing high clouds will continue to fly overhead on Wednesday night with a mild setup overall as temperatures only drop into the upper 50s.

There is a Red Flag (Fire) Warning for Thursday. It will be warm and windy with very low humidity levels. When you combine that with the lack of rain lately, the risk for brush and grass fires increases.

We may tie a record high of 87 degrees set in 1976.

Clouds will continue to roll into the region Thursday night ahead of our next rainmaker, with rain arriving for areas northwest of Louisville early Friday. We’ll cool into the 50s and low 60s by sunrise Friday.

Rain will increase from west to east through the morning hours of Friday. Areas along and east of I-65 could experience a brief chance of gusty thunderstorms during the mid-afternoon hours. Temperatures will vary depending on rainfall coverage.

Those east of I-65 who may miss quite a bit of the rain during the day on Friday will see the rain push in late Friday night into early Saturday.

The widespread rain will be exiting just before sunrise on Saturday, but additional clouds, light showers, and gusty winds are possible during the day.

Any sunshine we see on Saturday would increase the gusty wind and isolated to scattered shower potential as the heat would add energy to the atmosphere. Highs look to be in the 50s during Thunder Over Louisville, with 40s by fireworks time.

