FORECAST: Near-record midweek warmth

Here's WAVE Meteorologist Tawana Andrew with the forecast.
By Tawana Andrew
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • FIRE WEATHER WATCH: Thursday 12 PM to 8 PM
  • Front brings rain Friday into Saturday
  • Thunder Over Louisville Outlook: Rain chance with temps in the 50s

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds today as temperatures warm into the 80s. Skies remain partly cloudy tonight as we slide into the 50s for overnight lows. Gusty southerly winds will aid in our warm-up tomorrow. Temperatures climb into the mid to upper 80s tomorrow afternoon as the wind gusts to near 35 MPH.

Plenty of sunshine is expected Thursday before clouds increase during the evening. Clouds continue to roll into the region Thursday night ahead of our next rainmaker; the rain finally arrives early Friday morning. We cool into the 50s and low 60s overnight.

Friday looks soggy and cooler; several rounds of rain are possible throughout the day. We’ll continue to monitor rain chances for Thunder Over Louisville as a secondary low pressure center traveling along the front gives us another wave of rain Saturday morning. Thunder Over Louisville will be cool and cloudy with highs in the 50s and temperatures in the 40s by fireworks time.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

