FORECAST: Potential for record warm this afternoon & Thursday

WEATHER HEADLINES

FIRE WEATHER WATCH: Thursday 12 PM to 8 PM

Period of rain expected Friday & Friday night

Thunder Over Louisville Outlook: Rain exits early, spotty drizzle, cloudy & cool

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Passing high clouds into the afternoon with quite the warm setup with highs into the low to mid 80s. Record high for Louisville is 86 degrees set in 2016.

Skies remain partly cloudy tonight as we slide into the 50s for overnight lows. Fire Weather WATCH for Thursday. It will be a warm and windy day with very low humidity levels. When you combine that with the lack of rain lately---the risk for grass/brush fires will increase. The record high for Louisville is 87 degrees set in 1976.

Clouds continue to roll into the region Thursday night ahead of our next rainmaker; the rain finally arrives early Friday morning. We cool into the 50s and low 60s overnight.

Friday looks soggy and cooler; several rounds of rain are possible throughout the day. We’ll continue to monitor rain chances for Thunder Over Louisville as a secondary low pressure center traveling along the front gives us another wave of rain Saturday morning.

Thunder Over Louisville will be cool and mostly cloudy with highs in the 50s and temperatures in the 40s by fireworks time.

