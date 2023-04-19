Contact Troubleshooters
Goode Weather Blog 4/19

By Brian Goode
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 10:04 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -

Tracking the 80s over the next couple of days...which could break record highs for Louisville.

Fire danger is increasing and will max out with that risk on Thursday.

Rain increases Friday and will be more off/on into the night---yet heavy at times.

Saturday’s outlook is looking better with the steady rain rolling out early with spotty drizzle and chilly air in the 50s during the day and 40s during the evening.

More in the video update!

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

