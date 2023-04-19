Iroquois Amphitheater unveils plans for 85th anniversary season

Contact Troubleshooters
The season kicks off on April 30 with a free performance by the Louisville Youth Orchestra at 4 p.m.(tcw-wave)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 2:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Wednesday, city officials and members of the performing arts gathered to announce plans for the 85th anniversary of the Iroquois Amphitheater.

The season kicks off on April 30 with a free performance by the Louisville Youth Orchestra at 4 p.m.

Other musical acts announced for the upcoming season include Gary Clark Jr., Kansas, Little Feat, Fitz and the Tantrums among others.

Iroquois Amphitheater will be offering a chance to win a pair of tickets to the Gary Clark Jr. show, scheduled for May 5, on its Facebook page.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming the community back to experience the charm of the Iroquois Amphitheater for the 85th season,” Mayor Greenberg said. “It’s an honor to be home of the official Amphitheater of the Commonwealth of Kentucky, nestled in vibrant south Louisville.”

The amphitheater will also be offering its free movie series with two family-friendly films; “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” on May 4 and “Encanto” on June 7. Both movies will start at 8:30 p.m.

The 11th annual Jack O’Lantern Spectacular will begin at the conclusion of the season from Oct. 3 through Oct. 31.

For more information and a complete list of performances, click or tap here.

