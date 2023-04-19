JCPS superintendent discusses changes for schools during Louisville Forum

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - JCPS Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio talked about many changes ahead for the district during a Louisville Forum event on Wednesday.

Those changes include staggering school times next fall, changes to the assignment plan and curriculum, and school safety.

So far this school year, 21 guns have been confiscated inside JCPS schools.

Dr. Pollio will make a presentation to the school board on Tuesday to recommend that the district adds weapon detection technology in middle and high schools.

Pollio’s team has been working on their proposal for months now.

“We had a team visit a multitude of districts around the nation to see it in action,” Pollio said. “Where those that have implemented it, from Charlotte to Jacksonville to Lexington. So, what we will be providing is a plan for our, an information item, for our board that say’s, ‘Here’s what it would cost. Here’s how we would implement it. Here are the challenges to this,’ so that the community can see that as well.”

Pollio’s proposal is to add weapon detection technology, which is not the same as metal detectors.

This would be the same screening technology that can bee seen when entering the Kentucky Derby or KFC Yum Center.

Pollio said the technology is more expensive than metal detectors, but would allow students to enter the building more quickly.

It is expected to cost about $20-million.

Of course, board members would have to approve the weapon detection technology before it would be installed in schools.

