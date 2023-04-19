Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Louisville man accused of performing multiple sex acts with 3 children under 12

John Taylor, 61, of Louisville, is charged with multiple counts of rape, sodomy, and sexual...
John Taylor, 61, of Louisville, is charged with multiple counts of rape, sodomy, and sexual abuse involving children under the age of 12.(Source: Louisville Metro Department of Corrections)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man has been arrested on 17 charges involving sex crimes with three children under the age of 12.

John Taylor, 61, was booked into Louisville Metro Corrections early this afternoon. He is being held on felony charges of two counts of rape and two counts of sodomy of a victim under age 12 and 10 counts of sexual abuse of a victim under age 12. He is also being held on three counts of distribution of obscene matter to minors, a misdemeanor.

Court documents state Taylor was acting as a caregiver of the victims and committed the acts of sexual abuse, rape and sodomy on multiple occasions between January 1 and July 31, 2021.

Taylor is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections and is scheduled to be arraigned in Jefferson District Court tomorrow morning.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nickolas Wilt
LMPD Officer Nickolas Wilt diagnosed with illness while in hospital
Firefighters called to Liquor World on Bardstown Road
Old Louisville crash
5 people including LMPD officer, sheriff’s deputy taken to hospital after multi-vehicle wreck
District 1 Metro Councilwoman Tammy Hawkins said an altercation at a block party between two...
‘Gunfire just kind of went everywhere’ as argument escalates at Chickasaw Park, source says
Louisville Metro police officers were called to the 400 block of North 25th Street on Tuesday...
Woman killed in Portland neighborhood shooting identified

Latest News

Fire Station Five is the newest addition to the city, offering a modern and state of the art...
New Albany celebrates grand opening of new firehouse
The sight of it was an affront to deeply held feelings of patriotism.
No joke to VFW members who discovered Chinese flag flying outside their post
The season kicks off on April 30 with a free performance by the Louisville Youth Orchestra at 4...
Iroquois Amphitheater unveils plans for 85th anniversary season
Each week, the road will be shut down to vehicles allowing multiple food trucks to set up and...
Food Truck Wednesdays returns to downtown Louisville