Man enters guilty plea to manslaughter in deadly Newburg neighborhood shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man charged in connection to the shooting death of another man in the Newburg neighborhood back in May 2022 has entered a guilty plea.

Robert Harris pleaded guilty on Wednesday to one count of manslaughter and one count of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon for the death of 32-year-old LaLand Hurt.

On May 2, 2022, Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a shooting in the 5200 block of Bonita Lane around 1:30 p.m. Officers later confirmed the shooting happened one street over in the 4400 block of Plantus Place.

Court documents state Harris fired multiple shots at Hurt under the belief he needed to act in self-defense.

Hurt had been shot multiple times and was taken to University Hospital in critical condition. Officials said Hurt died a short time later at the hospital.

Police released Harris’ name as a suspect on May 3, and Harris was later arrested on May 5.

The Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney said Harris was sentenced to 10 years in prison for manslaughter and eight years for possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

Harris will serve the two sentences consecutively for a total of 18 years in prison with no eligibility for parole or shock probation.

