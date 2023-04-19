Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Man enters guilty plea to manslaughter in deadly Newburg neighborhood shooting

Robert Antoine Harris
Robert Antoine Harris(Source: Louisville Metro Department of Corrections)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man charged in connection to the shooting death of another man in the Newburg neighborhood back in May 2022 has entered a guilty plea.

Robert Harris pleaded guilty on Wednesday to one count of manslaughter and one count of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon for the death of 32-year-old LaLand Hurt.

On May 2, 2022, Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a shooting in the 5200 block of Bonita Lane around 1:30 p.m. Officers later confirmed the shooting happened one street over in the 4400 block of Plantus Place.

Court documents state Harris fired multiple shots at Hurt under the belief he needed to act in self-defense.

Hurt had been shot multiple times and was taken to University Hospital in critical condition. Officials said Hurt died a short time later at the hospital.

Police released Harris’ name as a suspect on May 3, and Harris was later arrested on May 5.

The Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney said Harris was sentenced to 10 years in prison for manslaughter and eight years for possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

Harris will serve the two sentences consecutively for a total of 18 years in prison with no eligibility for parole or shock probation.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nickolas Wilt
LMPD Officer Nickolas Wilt diagnosed with illness while in hospital
Firefighters called to Liquor World on Bardstown Road
Old Louisville crash
5 people including LMPD officer, sheriff’s deputy taken to hospital after multi-vehicle wreck
District 1 Metro Councilwoman Tammy Hawkins said an altercation at a block party between two...
‘Gunfire just kind of went everywhere’ as argument escalates at Chickasaw Park, source says
Louisville Metro police officers were called to the 400 block of North 25th Street on Tuesday...
Woman killed in Portland neighborhood shooting identified

Latest News

While walking by South 4th Street and West Chestnut, you might see some new art on the crosswalk.
New art on sidewalks in Louisville is for more than just looks
Thousands of Kentuckians’ lives were changed when floods hit the eastern part of the state last...
Building Industry Association of Greater Louisville hosts ‘Build a House’ event
At one point, each Candidate was asked to say one thing they hoped to accomplish once they were...
Republican candidates debate in Louisville ahead of May primary
The sheep are being brought in to help manage the grass around LG&E's 50-acre solar facility in...
LG&E bringing in sheep to ‘mow’ grass at utility’s solar facility