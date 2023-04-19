Contact Troubleshooters
New Albany celebrates grand opening of new firehouse

Fire Station Five is the newest addition to the city, offering a modern and state of the art facility for services to the community.(WAVE)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - City leaders and residents of New Albany celebrated the grand opening of their new firehouse on Wednesday.

Fire Station Five is the newest addition to the city, offering a modern and state of the art facility for services to the community.

This firehouse on Charlestown Road replaces the Twin Oaks Fire Station, which was built in the early 1960′s.

Mayor Jeff Gahan shared that this is not only important for the city in general, but it serves as a sign of growth too.

“This fire station is also a symbol of our city’s growth and progress,” Gahan said. “As we continue to attract new residents and businesses to our area, we must ensure that our infrastructure and services keep pace with this growth. This new fire station is just one example of our ongoing effort to invest in the future of our city.”

The firehouse was then blessed and was officially opened after crews rolled out the new fire hoses.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

