New art on sidewalks in Louisville is for more than just looks

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - While walking by South 4th Street and West Chestnut, you might see some new art on the crosswalk.

However, this new art is not there just to make downtown pretty, it’s a part of the Community Crosswalks Program.

The Louisville Metro Office of Advanced Planning and the Office of Arts and Creative Industries is calling attention to four of the city’s major intersections.

They are getting local artists to paint designs on the crosswalks.

While the “asphalt art” is nice to look at, it has also been associated with a drop in pedestrian and cyclist crashes.

