Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

New art on sidewalks in Louisville is for more than just looks

While walking by South 4th Street and West Chestnut, you might see some new art on the crosswalk.
While walking by South 4th Street and West Chestnut, you might see some new art on the crosswalk.(WAVE)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 6:10 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - While walking by South 4th Street and West Chestnut, you might see some new art on the crosswalk.

However, this new art is not there just to make downtown pretty, it’s a part of the Community Crosswalks Program.

The Louisville Metro Office of Advanced Planning and the Office of Arts and Creative Industries is calling attention to four of the city’s major intersections.

They are getting local artists to paint designs on the crosswalks.

While the “asphalt art” is nice to look at, it has also been associated with a drop in pedestrian and cyclist crashes.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nickolas Wilt
LMPD Officer Nickolas Wilt diagnosed with illness while in hospital
Firefighters called to Liquor World on Bardstown Road
Old Louisville crash
5 people including LMPD officer, sheriff’s deputy taken to hospital after multi-vehicle wreck
District 1 Metro Councilwoman Tammy Hawkins said an altercation at a block party between two...
‘Gunfire just kind of went everywhere’ as argument escalates at Chickasaw Park, source says
Louisville Metro police officers were called to the 400 block of North 25th Street on Tuesday...
Woman killed in Portland neighborhood shooting identified

Latest News

Thousands of Kentuckians’ lives were changed when floods hit the eastern part of the state last...
Building Industry Association of Greater Louisville hosts ‘Build a House’ event
Robert Antoine Harris
Man enters guilty plea to manslaughter in deadly Newburg neighborhood shooting
Those changes include staggering school times next fall, changes to the assignment plan and...
JCPS superintendent discusses changes for schools during Louisville Forum
Fire Station Five is the newest addition to the city, offering a modern and state of the art...
New Albany celebrates grand opening of new firehouse