No joke to VFW members who discovered Chinese flag flying outside their post

By David Mattingly
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Sunday afternoon brought a shock to the usual early birds at the VFW Post 6182.The American flag they proudly fly over Longview Avenue was gone, stolen.

In its place, the thief left something behind.

”This is what was flying,” Junior Post Commander Martin Rouck said as he unrolled a large flag of the People’s Republic of China. “It’s not a joke. No, it’s a cruelty. Why would anyone come here and do this?”

In the aftermath, questions abound, each one with a touch of bewilderment and outrage.

The sight of it was an affront to deeply held feelings of patriotism.

“It’s disgraceful,” VFW supporter Samuel Elle said.  “And why people would want to do that is beyond me.”

”Yeah, that’s ridiculous,” Prince Nylander said.  “First off, why would you do it and second of all, why would you think you had the right to?”

The Post was built in 1954 as a safe place for veterans to gather in the wake of World War 2. Its doors are open to the public but membership is declining.

The flag incident is just the latest in a recent series of insults.

In 2022, someone broke into the Post, took cash and then tried to set the building on fire. Members said they are privately questioning their security and wondering if they might need to move.

“I mean it hurts to see all the work you’ve done for this post is going up in smoke,” VFW Post 6182 Commander Richard Lorenzo said.

Lorenzo said if they do eventually move, they would be abandoning a local tradition of work and charity.

