Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Silver Creek High School evacuated after receiving bomb threat

Police said the call was received around 12 p.m. stating there was a bomb located in a bathroom...
Police said the call was received around 12 p.m. stating there was a bomb located in a bathroom of the high school.(Source: News and Tribune)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WAVE) - Students at Silver Creek High School were evacuated from the building on Wednesday afternoon after a bomb threat was called in to the school.

Sellersburg Police Chief Russ Whelan said the call was received around 12 p.m. stating there was a bomb located in a bathroom of the high school.

Students were immediately evacuated from the building as part of school protocol.

Police confirmed a bomb dog was going through the school, with officials awaiting an all clear before school operations resume.

Detectives are working to determine where the threat originated.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nickolas Wilt
LMPD Officer Nickolas Wilt diagnosed with illness while in hospital
Firefighters called to Liquor World on Bardstown Road
District 1 Metro Councilwoman Tammy Hawkins said an altercation at a block party between two...
‘Gunfire just kind of went everywhere’ as argument escalates at Chickasaw Park, source says
Old Louisville crash
5 people including LMPD officer, sheriff’s deputy taken to hospital after multi-vehicle wreck
Joshua Barkley Hawkins, 33, of Louisville, was arrested April 17 for the January 21, 2023 armed...
Suspect charged in pharmacy robbery

Latest News

Each week, the road will be shut down to vehicles allowing multiple food trucks to set up and...
Food Truck Wednesdays returns to downtown Louisville
Kentrell Vonte Queen, 27, of Louisville, was arrested after a Jefferson County Grand Jury...
Suspect arrested in deadly arson fire near Iroquois Park
The awards ceremony was celebrated for the first time in person at the Speed Art Museum.
Metro United Way highlights individuals during Community Impact Awards
Attempted traffic stop leads to pursuit that crosses the Ohio River