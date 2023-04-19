Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Silver Creek High School evacuated after receiving unfounded bomb threat

Police said the call was received around 12 p.m. stating there was a bomb located in a bathroom...
Police said the call was received around 12 p.m. stating there was a bomb located in a bathroom of the high school.(Source: News and Tribune)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WAVE) - Students at Silver Creek High School were evacuated from the building on Wednesday afternoon after a bomb threat was called in to the school.

Sellersburg Police Chief Russ Whelan said the call was received around 12 p.m. stating there was a bomb located in a bathroom of the high school.

Students were immediately evacuated from the building as part of school protocol.

Sellersburg Police gave the “all clear” around 1:20 p.m., Whelan confirmed.

Detectives are working to determine where the threat originated.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nickolas Wilt
LMPD Officer Nickolas Wilt diagnosed with illness while in hospital
Firefighters called to Liquor World on Bardstown Road
Old Louisville crash
5 people including LMPD officer, sheriff’s deputy taken to hospital after multi-vehicle wreck
District 1 Metro Councilwoman Tammy Hawkins said an altercation at a block party between two...
‘Gunfire just kind of went everywhere’ as argument escalates at Chickasaw Park, source says
Louisville Metro police officers were called to the 400 block of North 25th Street on Tuesday...
Woman killed in Portland neighborhood shooting identified

Latest News

Those changes include staggering school times next fall, changes to the assignment plan and...
JCPS superintendent discusses changes for schools during Louisville Forum
Fire Station Five is the newest addition to the city, offering a modern and state of the art...
New Albany celebrates grand opening of new firehouse
John Taylor, 61, of Louisville, is charged with multiple counts of rape, sodomy, and sexual...
Louisville man accused of performing multiple sex acts with 3 children under 12
The sight of it was an affront to deeply held feelings of patriotism.
No joke to VFW members who discovered Chinese flag flying outside their post
The season kicks off on April 30 with a free performance by the Louisville Youth Orchestra at 4...
Iroquois Amphitheater unveils plans for 85th anniversary season