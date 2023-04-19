Silver Creek High School evacuated after receiving unfounded bomb threat

SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WAVE) - Students at Silver Creek High School were evacuated from the building on Wednesday afternoon after a bomb threat was called in to the school.

Sellersburg Police Chief Russ Whelan said the call was received around 12 p.m. stating there was a bomb located in a bathroom of the high school.

Students were immediately evacuated from the building as part of school protocol.

Sellersburg Police gave the “all clear” around 1:20 p.m., Whelan confirmed.

Detectives are working to determine where the threat originated.

