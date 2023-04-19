Contact Troubleshooters
Student injured after multiple fights confirmed at Male High School

By Dustin Vogt
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 11:34 AM EDT
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The principal of Louisville Male High School confirmed multiple fights taking place within the school that left one student injured on Wednesday morning.

According to a letter sent to families from Dr. Willie Foster on Wednesday, fights have been occurring every morning this week in the school’s cafeteria.

On Wednesday, a student received minor injuries from one of the fights, with the principal confirming building security would be increased due to the incidents.

“Fighting is not tolerated at Louisville Male High School,” Foster said in the letter. “We are increasing our building security level today to limit foot traffic in our hallways because of the series of fights that have occurred.”

Foster confirmed students involved in the fights will be disciplined according to Jefferson County Public Schools’ Student Support and Behavior Intervention Handbook.

“If there are ever issues between students or groups of students that you know of, please let an administrator know,” Foster said. “Our counselors and mental health practitioners are always available to talk with students.”

