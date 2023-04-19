Suspect arrested in deadly arson fire near Iroquois Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is being held on charges in connection with a February house fire that killed two people.

Kentrell Vonte Queen, 27, of Louisville, was arrested after a Jefferson County Grand Jury indicted him on two counts of murder - domestic violence and one count of arson.

Queen is suspected of starting a fire on Feb. 14 in a home in the 900 block of Palatka Road that killed Natacha Turner, 35, and Sapphire Attieh, 2.

The fire was reported around 3:30 p.m. When Louisville firefighters arrived at the scene they were told there were possible victims inside the burning house. Firefighters found Sapphire in the home and rushed her to Norton Children’s Hospital where she died.

Queen was booked into Louisville Metro Corrections. His bond was set at $500,000 cash.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.