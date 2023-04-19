Thunder Over Louisville plans include tribute to shooting victims, first responders

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - City officials provided updates on traffic and safety ahead of Saturday’s Thunder Over Louisville event.

At Wednesday’s briefing, Mayor Craig Greenberg said the event couldn’t come at a better time following a week of several violent acts.

“Because right now, what our city needs is to continue to be together with our loved ones, with our friends, and also to meet new people,” Greenberg said. “To get to know more people out in our community.”

The Kentucky Derby Festival said it will be creating a tribute during Saturday’s show to the people within the city who have died over the last few weeks.

“It is going to be something that I think will touch each and every person that is there and those who are watching at home,” Matt Gibson, President and CEO of Kentucky Derby Festival said.

The tribute is scheduled to take place just after 9 p.m. following the conclusion of the air show.

“It will be a message from the community for the community to honor those not only at the Old National Bank, our first responders and then the tragic events of this past weekend,” Gibson said.

Gibson said the drone show will also include a tribute for the city.

Officials said setup continues for Thunder Over Louisville in downtown Louisville, and despite some wind concerns, the air show partners have prepared multiple scenarios so pilots can fly safely.

Louisville Metro Police confirmed all officers would be working for Thunder Over Louisville on Saturday, and officials urged for guests downtown that if they see something, they should say something.

“We won’t go into too much detail about our security operations plan other than to say it is a robust and comprehensive plan that we have every confidence puts us on solid footing to be able to respond quickly and effectively to any eventuality,” LMPD Lt. Col. Aaron Crowell said.

Guests will be able to call (502) 574-LMPD (5673) for non-emergency needs and 911 for emergencies. There will also be an opt-in number for traffic and security updates by texting “THUNDER” to 67283.

Officials reminded people heading downtown that they cannot bring open alcohol containers, tents and drones, and also reminded guests to leave pets at home.

Several road closures have already been announced for Louisville ahead of Saturday’s event, including closures for the Clark Memorial Bridge and the Big Four Pedestrian Bridge.

TARC will also be offering fare-free rides on Saturday for Thunder Over Louisville through a partnership with Humana.

