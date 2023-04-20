Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Bowling Green men arrested in connection to overdose of 14-year-old boy

Police respond.
Police respond.(WBKO)
By Will Whaley
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 2:44 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Two Bowling Green men were arrested on Tuesday and Wednesday in connection to the fentanyl overdose of a 14-year-old boy.

Lwin Ko, 25, was charged Tuesday with trafficking in a controlled substance, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, buying or possessing drug paraphernalia, first-degree promoting contraband and second-degree possession of a controlled substance.

Lar Mu, 20, was charged Wednesday with trafficking in a controlled substance, first-degree possession of a controlled substance and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia.

(STORY CONTINUES BELOW PHOTOS)

Lwin Ko
Lwin Ko(Warren County Jail)
Lar Mu
Lar Mu(Warren County Jail)

Police indicate a 14-year-old boy was dropped off at a hospital on April 8 after a suspected overdose of Fentanyl. The teen died on April 13.

Bowling Green Police Detectives determined that Ko and Mu were the source of the Fentanyl pills.

Ko was found on Tuesday as part of the investigation and police found 15 M30 pills, suspected to contain fentanyl and drug paraphernalia.

On Wednesday, Mu was found at a home by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, and police found a pill they suspected was fentanyl and other drug paraphernalia.

Police said the investigation continues.

Both were taken to the Warren County Jail where both remain as of Thursday afternoon on a $10,000 cash bond.

Ko is set to appear in court on Friday at 9 a.m. No court date has been set for Mu, according to the jail’s website.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Louisville Metro Police Department said officer Nickolas Wilt was shot in the head while...
Officer critically injured in Louisville mass shooting transferring hospitals
The season kicks off on April 30 with a free performance by the Louisville Youth Orchestra at 4...
Iroquois Amphitheater unveils plans for 85th anniversary season
Nickolas Wilt
LMPD Officer Nickolas Wilt diagnosed with illness while in hospital
We’re asking you to pick what WAVE Sunrise anchor Shannon Cogan and WAVE Sunrise meteorologist...
VOTE NOW: What should Shannon Cogan and Tawana Andrew wear on Derby Day?
Sturgeon’s family, authorities working to get firearm used in mass shooting to be destroyed

Latest News

JCPS: Conway Middle School student cited after gun found inside locker
Woman dies at UofL Hospital after crash on Watterson Expressway
FORECAST: Rounds of rain through tonight
Generic crime scene photo featuring the Louisville Metro Police Department.
Looking at some of the causes, solutions to Louisville’s violence problem
The victim was transported to UofL Hospital with what officials are calling non-life...
Person in hospital after stabbing on North Hurstbourne Parkway