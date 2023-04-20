Boy Scouts hold Adventure Camp for special needs students

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Dozens of local special needs students got out of the classrooms and into the wilderness during Adventure Camp on Thursday.

It took place at the Boy Scouts’ Camp Crooked Creek in Shepherdsville.

The Lincoln Heritage Council teams up with schools in Kentucky and Southern Indiana to find campers.

Adventure Camp is a field-trip type experience all about offering a day of fun in a safe environment. They are expecting 1,000 campers this week.

Students can try fishing, canoeing and take a pontoon ride. All of the activities are inclusive for all abilities.

“Some of the coolest things they get to do is the smallest of things,” Thomas Geary with the Lincoln Heritage Council Boy Scouts of America said. “It’s the first time they get to catch a fish out here, and they get to reel that in and take that of the hook. It’s the first time they get to shoot a bb gun or a bow and arrow. We’ve got modified bows to make sure that it fits everybody.”

Students get to attend for free thanks to the Crusade for Children and Metro United Way.

Adventure Camp wouldn’t be possible without volunteers, with UPS being a big supporter. The company sends between 50 and 100 volunteers each day of camp.

There is another Adventure Camp planned to take place this fall.

