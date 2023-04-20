Coalition for the Homeless hosts press conference to bring attention to homelessness

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Coalition for the Homeless and Vocal Kentucky hosted a press conference in front of Metro Hall on Thursday to bring attention to the surge in locals experiencing homelessness.

Officials said there has been a dramatic shortage of affordable housing, a rise in rent and local shelters being full within the city of Louisville.

The organizations are asking city officials to fund solutions that are based on evidence and data that will help those in the community.

They also said that being poor is not a moral failure and that creating a budget for solutions to the housing issue can help those struggling with homelessness.

“Criminalizing homelessness doesn’t end homelessness,” Coalition for the Homeless Director of Communications Catherine McGeeney said. “Housing ends homelessness. Clearing camps cost money. We must fund evidence-based solutions instead that get at the root causes of homelessness because a budget is a moral document and the city finds money for that which is a priority.”

During the week of January 24 this year, outreach workers surveyed 581 unsheltered people. Compared to a similar week in 2022, 243 people were surveyed. That’s a 139% increase.

