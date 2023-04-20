Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Eastside Middle School students play in ‘Frozen Junior’ musical

For the second year in a row, students from Eastside Middle School are singing and acting out...
For the second year in a row, students from Eastside Middle School are singing and acting out the story of two iconic Disney sisters.(WAVE)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - For the second year in a row, students from Eastside Middle School are singing and acting out the story of two iconic Disney sisters.

Frozen Junior the musical follows follows the story of Ana and Elsa as sixth, seventh and eighth graders show their adventure on stage.

The show closely follows the movie, but has been cut down to about an hour in length.

Art students even helped paint the backdrop used on stage.

The show’s music director, Susannah Taylor, had nothing but praise for the students preforming.

“So most of the students, as a band director they’re my band kids also,” Taylor said. “And they have got fantastic soloists and really it’s just their natural ability that came to the table with it.”

The public performance is set for Friday night at 7 p.m.

Tickets for adults go for $10, kids are $5 and children under five are free.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louisville Male High School
Student injured after multiple fights confirmed at Male High School
Old Louisville crash
5 people including LMPD officer, sheriff’s deputy taken to hospital after multi-vehicle wreck
Nickolas Wilt
LMPD Officer Nickolas Wilt diagnosed with illness while in hospital
John Taylor, 61, of Louisville, is charged with multiple counts of rape, sodomy, and sexual...
Louisville man accused of performing multiple sex acts with 3 children under 12
Police in Southern Indiana have released information that spectators for Thunder Over...
Jeffersonville and Clarksville officials provide Thunder Over Louisville update

Latest News

Students can try fishing, canoeing and take a pontoon ride. All of the activities are inclusive...
Boy Scouts hold Adventure Camp for special needs students
Family & Children’s Place hosted its annual Champions for Children breakfast on Thursday...
Louisville organization hosts fundraiser to prevent child abuse, neglect
The zoo is planning a big celebration for its flamingos as part of International Flamingo Day...
Louisville Zoo celebrating International Flamingo Day with ‘pink out’ event
Voters will be entered into a chance to win a $1,000 gift certificate to Rodes For Him and For...
VOTE NOW: What should Shannon Cogan and Tawana Andrew wear on Derby Day?