Eastside Middle School students play in ‘Frozen Junior’ musical

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - For the second year in a row, students from Eastside Middle School are singing and acting out the story of two iconic Disney sisters.

Frozen Junior the musical follows follows the story of Ana and Elsa as sixth, seventh and eighth graders show their adventure on stage.

The show closely follows the movie, but has been cut down to about an hour in length.

Art students even helped paint the backdrop used on stage.

The show’s music director, Susannah Taylor, had nothing but praise for the students preforming.

“So most of the students, as a band director they’re my band kids also,” Taylor said. “And they have got fantastic soloists and really it’s just their natural ability that came to the table with it.”

The public performance is set for Friday night at 7 p.m.

Tickets for adults go for $10, kids are $5 and children under five are free.

